How to Spend One Week in Italy

It would be easy to spend a month in Italy without running out of experiences, but with just seven days you must stay focused. You can get the gist of the country (and not spend forever in transit) by visiting three major cities: Rome, Florence, and Venice. From art and history to food and romance, these three offer an excellent introduction to all things Italian and are easily accessed by train, making it possible to get the most out of an inevitably magnificent week.