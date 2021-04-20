Saint Mark's Basilica
Piazza San Marco, 328, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
+39 041 270 8311
Photo by Günter Gräfenhain / imageBROKER / age fotostock
St. Mark's BasilicaThe Basilica San Marco is Venice's crown jewel. Situated at the eastern end of Piazza San Marco, the cathedral was built around 1078 on the site of an earlier house of worship. It is famously the home of the remains of the apostle Mark, which were said to have been smuggled from the Holy Land by Crusaders in a barrel of pork. The basilica is not just a wonder from the outside; its glittering gold mosaics make it one of the most breathtaking examples of Byzantine design in the West.
Venetian Facades
One of my favorite things about magical Venice was the unexpected punches of color I found throughout the city. I had expected Venice's centuries-old buildings to be various shades of gray, but in actuality just the opposite was true - many of the buildings were painted in rich shades of orange, red, yelow and blue, like these colorful apartment buildings. Although the things people normally associate with Venice , like the canals, gondolas, and St. Mark's Basilica, ertainly were beautiful, equally beautiful to me were some of the city's subtler, less-famous details - hand-painted frescos tucked away on the underside of a church entryway, an intricate feathered mask decorating a windowsill, cheerful orange and blue paint covering a rustic facade.
almost 7 years ago
The View from St Mark's Basilica
Climb the steps and you will end up with a beautiful view of Piazza San Marco.....
Hidden Beauty
When planning a May trip to Italy with my husband, magical Venice was one of the cities I knew I wanted to visit. I was really looking forward to seeing all the things typically associated with Venice: gondolas, the Grand Canal, St. Mark's Square, etc. But what I hadn't expected was all the beauty I would find in the city's most hidden, unexpected places. Even St. Mark's Basilica, at the heart of its eponymous square, has under-appreciated, extraordinary details. While most focus on the façade, don't forget to look up—the ceilings and porticoes are adorned with some of the most striking artwork in Venice, in the form of frescoes and mosaics. My suggestion when visiting Venice is to disregard any pre-planned agenda you might have, and to just wander from one end of the city to the other, making sure to look in every nook and around every corner, because you never know where you'll find the city's most beautiful details.
St Mark's Meringues
St Mark's Basilica in Venice is one of my favourite buildings in Europe because it balances decadence with delicateness without being overbearing. St Peter's in Rome, for example, I thought was too much and not particularly beautiful. St Mark's on the other hand...reminds me of really ornate meringues. Maybe I think about food too much. Anyway, the beauty on the outside can't even begin to compete with the treasure that is the inside - unfortunately no photos are allowed. Photos wouldn't do it justice anyway, so this is a perfect reason to go and experience it for yourself!