Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Saint Mark's Basilica

Piazza San Marco, 328, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
+39 041 270 8311
St. Mark's Basilica Venice Italy
St. Mark's Basilica Venice Italy
Venetian Facades Venice Italy
The View from St Mark's Basilica Venice Italy
Hidden Beauty Venice Italy
St Mark's Meringues Venice Italy
St. Mark's Basilica Venice Italy
St. Mark's Basilica Venice Italy
Venetian Facades Venice Italy
The View from St Mark's Basilica Venice Italy
Hidden Beauty Venice Italy
St Mark's Meringues Venice Italy

St. Mark's Basilica

The Basilica San Marco is Venice's crown jewel. Situated at the eastern end of Piazza San Marco, the cathedral was built around 1078 on the site of an earlier house of worship. It is famously the home of the remains of the apostle Mark, which were said to have been smuggled from the Holy Land by Crusaders in a barrel of pork. The basilica is not just a wonder from the outside; its glittering gold mosaics make it one of the most breathtaking examples of Byzantine design in the West.
By Gretchen Kelly , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Venetian Facades

One of my favorite things about magical Venice was the unexpected punches of color I found throughout the city. I had expected Venice's centuries-old buildings to be various shades of gray, but in actuality just the opposite was true - many of the buildings were painted in rich shades of orange, red, yelow and blue, like these colorful apartment buildings. Although the things people normally associate with Venice , like the canals, gondolas, and St. Mark's Basilica, ertainly were beautiful, equally beautiful to me were some of the city's subtler, less-famous details - hand-painted frescos tucked away on the underside of a church entryway, an intricate feathered mask decorating a windowsill, cheerful orange and blue paint covering a rustic facade.
Jennifer Kendall
almost 7 years ago

The View from St Mark's Basilica

Climb the steps and you will end up with a beautiful view of Piazza San Marco.....
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Hidden Beauty

When planning a May trip to Italy with my husband, magical Venice was one of the cities I knew I wanted to visit. I was really looking forward to seeing all the things typically associated with Venice: gondolas, the Grand Canal, St. Mark's Square, etc. But what I hadn't expected was all the beauty I would find in the city's most hidden, unexpected places. Even St. Mark's Basilica, at the heart of its eponymous square, has under-appreciated, extraordinary details. While most focus on the façade, don't forget to look up—the ceilings and porticoes are adorned with some of the most striking artwork in Venice, in the form of frescoes and mosaics. My suggestion when visiting Venice is to disregard any pre-planned agenda you might have, and to just wander from one end of the city to the other, making sure to look in every nook and around every corner, because you never know where you'll find the city's most beautiful details.
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

St Mark's Meringues

St Mark's Basilica in Venice is one of my favourite buildings in Europe because it balances decadence with delicateness without being overbearing. St Peter's in Rome, for example, I thought was too much and not particularly beautiful. St Mark's on the other hand...reminds me of really ornate meringues. Maybe I think about food too much. Anyway, the beauty on the outside can't even begin to compete with the treasure that is the inside - unfortunately no photos are allowed. Photos wouldn't do it justice anyway, so this is a perfect reason to go and experience it for yourself!
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30