Saint Mark's Basilica

When planning a May trip to Italy with my husband, magical Venice was one of the cities I knew I wanted to visit. I was really looking forward to seeing all the things typically associated with Venice: gondolas, the Grand Canal, St. Mark's Square, etc. But what I hadn't expected was all the beauty I would find in the city's most hidden, unexpected places. Even St. Mark's Basilica, at the heart of its eponymous square, has under-appreciated, extraordinary details. While most focus on the façade, don't forget to look up—the ceilings and porticoes are adorned with some of the most striking artwork in Venice, in the form of frescoes and mosaics. My suggestion when visiting Venice is to disregard any pre-planned agenda you might have, and to just wander from one end of the city to the other, making sure to look in every nook and around every corner, because you never know where you'll find the city's most beautiful details.