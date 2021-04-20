Where are you going?
Cantinone del Vino Vià Schiavi

Fondamenta Nani, 992, 30123 Dorsoduro, Venezia VE, Italy
+39 041 523 0034
Mon - Sat 8:30am - 8:30pm

Best Cicchetti

If you are in Venice, you will surely get familiar with local spritz (a fizzy, refreshing aperitif) and cicchetti, or small snacks. If you want to have a local experience, be sure to stop by Cantine del Vino Già Schiavi while walking around La Salute area. It's more of a wine bar or shop than a true restaurant, with floor-to-ceiling bottles along the walls and most patrons standing as they nibble cicchetti like bruschetta with a cod spread or brie and anchovies. Buon appetito!
By Lavinia Pisani

Frederick Simeon
almost 7 years ago

Local Wine Bar, Venice

Cantinone Gia' Schiavi is a well-known, well-loved establishment among Venetians. It's a funky little space, serving up top-notch cicchetti, and wine by the glass—or, buy a bottle and take it with you.

