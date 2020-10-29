Where are you going?
Hotel Gritti Palace

Campo Santa Maria del Giglio, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
Website
| +39 041 794611
European Grandeur Italy
European Grandeur Italy

Palace Hotels: Hotel Gritti Palace, Venice

Built in 1525 as the family home of Doge Andrea Gritti, this antique-stocked palazzo has rooms with mosaic floors, hand-painted furniture, and panoramic views of the Grand Canal. Murano glass chandeliers and sconces light up the hotel that Ernest Hemingway called “the best hotel in a city of great hotels.” Hotel Gritti Palace, Campo Santa Maria del Giglio, Venice, 39/041-794611. From $519. luxurycollection.com/gritti. This story appeared in the July/August 2011 issue.
By Robin Cherry

Laura House
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago

The Gritti Palace

The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, occupies a former 15th-century nobleman’s home sitting front and center on the Grand Canal in San Marco. In 2013, this storied terracotta-hued palazzo—the residence of a doge, host to literary figures, Hollywood stars, and artists—underwent a complete top-to-bottom renovation. Interior designer Chuck Chewning reimagined the canal-gazing and piazza-facing rooms with distinct themes and a balance of vintage and custom-made furnishings, luxurious Rubelli fabrics, Italian marble, and original artwork (Miró etchings hang in the Peggy Guggenheim suite). Amid the numerous updates, classic details remain—Murano glass chandeliers, the original gold-trimmed ceilings, and marble tiled floors.

Guests can create a memorable meal by enrolling in the first-class cooking school, or dress for dinner and be wowed at the refined Club del Doge restaurant, and wind down with a treatment (or two) at the sleek, guests-only spa.
Jen Murphy
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago

European Grandeur

With its prime setting on the Grand Canal, the 15th-century Venetian Gothic palazzo-turned- hotel was for years the go-to getaway for such cultural luminaries as Ernest Hemingway and Julian Schnabel. Its recent $45 million restoration has intensified its old-world glamour. The most over-the-top of the 82 units (fewer than before, but bigger) are the redesigned suites: The Pisani Palazzo Canal Suite (pictured) has ceiling cornices painted with Venetian rococo motifs. It also features Murano chandeliers, gilded mirrors, heritage terrazzo flooring, and historic oil paintings.

