Hotel Gritti Palace

The Gritti Palace

The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, occupies a former 15th-century nobleman’s home sitting front and center on the Grand Canal in San Marco. In 2013, this storied terracotta-hued palazzo—the residence of a doge, host to literary figures, Hollywood stars, and artists—underwent a complete top-to-bottom renovation. Interior designer Chuck Chewning reimagined the canal-gazing and piazza-facing rooms with distinct themes and a balance of vintage and custom-made furnishings, luxurious Rubelli fabrics, Italian marble, and original artwork (Miró etchings hang in the Peggy Guggenheim suite). Amid the numerous updates, classic details remain—Murano glass chandeliers, the original gold-trimmed ceilings, and marble tiled floors.



Guests can create a memorable meal by enrolling in the first-class cooking school, or dress for dinner and be wowed at the refined Club del Doge restaurant, and wind down with a treatment (or two) at the sleek, guests-only spa.