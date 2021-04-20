Locanda Cipriani
Piazza Santa Fosca, 29, 30142 Torcello VE, Italy
| +39 041 730150
Locanda CiprianiChef Cristian Angiolin heads up the kitchen at this Venetian lagoon institution, which is open year-round except for January and Tuesdays. The restaurant is no longer a part of the Cipriani franchise, which began in Venice and has since expanded to places like New York and Miami.
What you come here for is the restaurant's garden, which is open from late spring to early autumn and is one of the best places in the lagoon to visit with a large group of friends and celebrate into the evening. The bartenders make the best negronis and have an extensive wine list that includes pours from most regions on the Italian peninsula. If you don't want to be marooned on Torcello Island, come for lunch. But it's another one of those amazing dining spots with rooms, so that if you do come for dinner and miss the last boat back to Venice, you can always check into the hotel.