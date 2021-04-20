Great Walks of Venice: Arsenale to Sant'Elena
Sant'Elena, 30132 Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Arsenale to Sant'ElenaOne of the best strolls through Venice begins in the neighborhood of Arsenale and finishes on the Island of Sant'Elena. Walk along the main drag of Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, a street full of shops and colourful local life until it dead ends. Make a right on to Viale Giuseppe Garibaldi where a monument to the streets namesake stands. From here the streets become very quiet. Follow Viale Giuseppe Garibaldi to the end and turn left onto the Fondamenta San Giuseppe. This is a mostly residential area where you see laundry hanging from pastel painted houses and hear small fishing boats tapping against the sides of the canal. Make the first right off the Fondamenta and get lost in the twist of back streets here until you come upon the Via XXIV Maggio. From here, look for signs pointing to the Church of Sant'Elena, a beautiful 12th-century monastery on the island.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Navigate Brick Mazes
"You're going to get lost in Venice regardless, so stick your map in your map pocket and just wander." Our tour manager couldn't have been more right. This was one of the narrowest alleyways we went down when we had lost ourselves in a seemingly deserted part of busy Venice. The atmosphere changed completely as we walked around these eerily silent alleyways. I'd give a more exact location, but even with our map I still had no idea where this was taken—fifteen minutes of exploring the alleyways of Venice and you'll probably find it.