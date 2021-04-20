Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Murano

Murano, 30141 Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Murano Island Italy
Murano Italy
Island of Glass Italy
Murano Island Italy
Con Trails Over Murano Italy
Con Trails Over Murano Italy
Murano Glass Italy
Murano Island Italy
Murano Italy
Island of Glass Italy
Murano Island Italy
Con Trails Over Murano Italy
Con Trails Over Murano Italy
Murano Glass Italy

Murano Island

Famous for its long history of handblown glassmaking, Murano sits just a few minutes' ferry ride offshore in the Venetian Lagoon. The main attraction is the Glass Museum (Museo del Vetro), which recounts the history of glass through the centuries, with the largest focus on important pieces of Murano glass produced between the 15th and 20th centuries. You can also join a guided tour and catch a glassmaking demonstration here. When finished, do a bit of shopping for locally produced glass at some of the boutique shops. Also check out the Romanesque-style Church of Santa Maria and San Donato, which may or may not house the bones of a slain dragon under its boldly hued mosaic floor.
By Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Gretchen Kelly
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Murano

Not one island but seven connected by bridges and canals, Murano is the famous home of Venetian art glass. While you're sure to find cheap knockoffs at the ubiquitous city souvenir stands, the glass factories of Murano sell one-of-a-kind pieces that have been made in front of your very eyes. Like French champagne, Murano glass is highly regulated and the secrets behind its creation are closely guarded. If you're taking the water bus from San Marco, give yourself slightly over 45 minutes traveling time. The trip back through the lagoon is particularly lovely at sundown.
Erica Firpo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Island of Glass

Murano is Venice's island of glassmaking, and worth a day's visit, providing that you do your best to avoid the insistent shopkeepers who greet you immediately upon your arrival. The island is quiet and charming.
Catharine Debelle
almost 7 years ago

Murano Island

Art display showing off the amazing qualities and dynamics of Murano glass. I got two really great gifts on the island of Murano. One was a glass blown pen handle for pen and ink. The other was a glass plate that showed in glass an ocean wave brushing up on the shore.
Anne Lipton
almost 7 years ago

Con Trails Over Murano

Sky imitates art!
Anne Lipton
almost 7 years ago

Con Trails Over Murano

Sky imitates art!
Charissa Fay
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Murano Glass

If you are looking for colorful Venetian glass, go to the worldwide source—the island of Murano, a breezy, 15-minute vaporetto ride into the lagoons of Venice. Murano has a staggering array of shops selling everything from grand chandeliers to everyday vases to delicate jewelry. You can also visit Museo Vetraio, the glass museum, or visit a factory for a glass-blowing demonstration. Definitely try to go off-season since the summer is too touristy and the sun can be overbearing.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points