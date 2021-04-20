Trattoria al Gatto Nero

If you're planning to spend a full day island hoping from Murano to Burano and on to Torcello, this is a good spot to stop for a fast lunch between islands. The no-frills trattoria began as a small inn back in 1944 and serves hearty, toothsome dishes, like linguine with spider crab or Burano Island Risotto, made with Carnaroli or Vialone Nano rice and "ghiozzi', a fish common throughout the lagoon. All of the catch of the day fried fish platters have a light crispy batter, are greasy to perfection, and most enjoyable when washed down with one of the dozens of white wines from the Friuli and Veneto regions. There is outdoor seating, which is picturesque, but during the summer months, the lagoon's humidity and heat can be unbearable, so take refuge inside the air-conditioned dinning room.