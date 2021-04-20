Trattoria al Gatto Nero
30100 Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
| +39 041 730120
More info
Tue - Sun 12:30pm - 3pm
Tue - Sat 7:30pm - 8:30pm
Amazing Fish and Seafood on Colorful Burano IslandWhile exploring Burano, break for a fabulous seafood lunch at Al Gato Nero. The "black cat" restaurant is the creation of Ruggero Bovo, who has been cooking up some of the tastiest fresh fish and seafood here since 1965. "I love the fish of the Venetian lagoon and the Adriatic Coast, the raw material which has fed my island for generations and which I still have the fortune of getting fresh every day," Bovo says. Fish and seafood are the star attractions on both the appetizer and main menu selections, but there are also options for vegetarians and carnivores. The pasta here is homemade, as are the delicious desserts.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Trattoria al Gatto Nero
If you're planning to spend a full day island hoping from Murano to Burano and on to Torcello, this is a good spot to stop for a fast lunch between islands. The no-frills trattoria began as a small inn back in 1944 and serves hearty, toothsome dishes, like linguine with spider crab or Burano Island Risotto, made with Carnaroli or Vialone Nano rice and "ghiozzi', a fish common throughout the lagoon. All of the catch of the day fried fish platters have a light crispy batter, are greasy to perfection, and most enjoyable when washed down with one of the dozens of white wines from the Friuli and Veneto regions. There is outdoor seating, which is picturesque, but during the summer months, the lagoon's humidity and heat can be unbearable, so take refuge inside the air-conditioned dinning room.