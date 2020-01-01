Food Trucks around the world
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
I am a huge fan of food trucks and love trying them out wherever I visit.
267 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012, USA
This restaurant feels like you stepped back in time - think Mexico in the 70s. The story goes - it all began in the VW van in Playa del Carmen. Tacombi used to sell tacos out of the van, and now he has a nice, cozy spot in Soho where the van is...
Chinatown, Boston, MA, USA
After spending a day walking around Boston--eating yum cha in Chinatown, going to the Institute of Contemporary Art, navigating through a pop-up street market--we decided we were a little peckish. As soon as we exited the arches designating...
Destin, FL 32541, USA
On a Florida Panhandle road trip, we stopped in Seaside, where The Truman Show was filmed. There is a unique food scene there--a small coastal town's version of a food trucks bazaar. On Highway 30-A, steps away from Fort Walton Beach, a cluster of...
Marfa, TX 79843, USA
I have to say I had my doubts when, in search of a lunch spot during our final day in Marfa, a local shop owner sent us to Fat Lyle's. I didn't know what to make of the unique name of the food stand. But I would put my preconceptions aside and...
56-505 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku, HI 96731, USA
Take a road trip up to the North Shore of Oahu and go hungry! A stop at Giovanni's Shrimp Truck is a must if you are a garlic and butter lover...and really - who isn't? Make sure you have plenty of napkins!
1 Financial Ctr, Boston, MA 02111, USA
An unexpected burst of color in Boston, directly across from the main entrance to South Station! For two summers now, it's been impossible to miss when you take in Dewey Square... from pretty much any angle. In 2013, what first grabbed the eye was...
Peter Cooper Village, New York, NY, USA
Food trucks are a common sight in Manhattan these days, and I love it because I'm usually rushing from one place to another, eating on the go. Never has it been so easy to find a great meal while I'm doing so. I have quite a few trucks that I...
Place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France
Wheeled out just over a year ago, Le Camion Qui Fume* is responsible for pioneering the food truck movement in Paris. In a city where burgers of all forms and quality have largely become ubiquitous, it was going to take something special to make...
119 E Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Mexican-Korean fusion has arrived in the desert! Every few weeks, all the food trucks in Tucson converge in different neighborhoods for a 'food truck roundup' fiesta, and now, Mafooco (the Mexican Asian Food Company) is among them. Folks in ...
Cowper Wharf Road &, Dowling St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
417 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
There's a reason Nong's has been getting a lot of publicity. Her one dish of chicken and rice is so simple, so fresh, and so delicious—wrapped in butcher paper and served with soup and an addictive sauce that you'll be able to get in a bottle. She...
Volcano, HI, USA
Why I was so surprised to find a food truck in the village of Volcano outside of Volcano National Park, I'm not sure. All I know is that it was one of the many culinary surprises on the Big Island. This truck was packed with all kinds of wonderful...
Ixelles, Belgium
The food truck revolution is coming to Brussels and a great introduction is Keep On Toasting. Keep On Toasting travels around Brussels, serving up gourmet toasties, toasted sandwiches inspired by the traditional croque monsieur. These are far from...
56-777 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku, HI 96731, USA
If you're in Oahu's North Shore area, stop for lunch at Fumi's Kahuku Shrimp truck — it's the one with a mural of a gigantic, rearing shrimp. They're not rock-bottom cheap, but you get a lot for your money; $13 gets you a plate piled high with...
1850 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
After visiting food trucks in Hawaii and San Francisco, I was surprised to learn about the Atlanta Food Truck Park, a permanent home for the city's food trucks off Howell Mill Road. On any given day you will find a couple of food trucks, a live...
225 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
The Eastern Market, now a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1873 to serve the Capitol Hill neighborhood (an 1805 version, located down by the Navy Yard, was a casualty of the War of 1812). The brick market hall, packed with butchers, bakers,...
New York, NY 10002, USA
I am a big fan of food trucks and no visit to New York is complete without trying one or two. An extension of the Rickshaw Dumpling Bar restaurant but serving a smaller menu, this truck can be found from SOHO to DUMBO to Midtown. And find them you...
307 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Also known as "street meat" this food truck, which is actually one of several is a popular late night spot for New Yorkers. There are hundreds of Halal trucks all over the city, but these guys always draw a crowd! They are located near on the...
4701 N 20th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Food trucks have been taking over the Phoenix street food world by storm and it's continued to trickle into the Scottsdale food scene. The Phoenix Street Food Coalition puts on events all over the area almost every night of the week. The best time...
Old Port of Montreal, Montreal, QC, Canada
Dim sum, gourmet hot dogs, pad thai noodles, meatballs, sausages, grilled cheese sandwiches, Vietnamese spring rolls, flaky pastry treats—all this and more will be served via food trucks this summer in Montreal. After a 50 year ban on street food,...
285 Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007, USA
the 626 Night Market that happens three times in the summer, the next one is in early August, is something to see, taste, and do. Located at the Santa Anita Park, there is an amass of grilling stations, food trucks, and stalls to find something...
7290 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
LA’s latest guilty pleasure - the macaron ice-cream sandwiches from MILK. For the gluten-free, this a dream come true. For everyone else, this is the best ice cream sandwich option around. Forget messy cookies, the macaron is a lite, subtle...
222 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
There's nothing better than being out on a hot summer day and running into the Nicey truck (or the Nicey bike). These mobile popsicle sellers excel at making tasty, unique ice pops, and you can find them at the Wednesday downtown market, the...
16652 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232, USA
Saweet Cupcakes in San Antonio is a small, family-owned business that is big on flavor. Alongside the standards, new flavors appear regularly, as they're constantly experimenting, so you never know what might encounter. In addition to their...
Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
"Puff the Magic Dragon, lived by the sea, and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee" our guide kept on singing this verse as he was pointing out the smokey dragon in front of us, as we visited this wonderful place (viewed from...
819 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Chef Chico Mendonça brings a taste of Portugal to Orlando with his food truck, Bem Bom. For the signature Prego de Frango Piri-Piri, he marinates chicken in his own piri-piri and serves it on fresh, warm prego (a crunchy yet chewy...
899 Centre St S, Calgary, AB T2G 1B8, Canada
When award-winning CHARCUT Roast House started selling the best $5 burger in Calgary from the back alley of its restaurant, lines stretched around the block. Now the local, natural pork and roasted garlic sausage patties come from the hottest...
5314 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Some say El Camion is the best taco truck in town. With four locations (including a sit-down restaurant), it's easy enough to find out for yourself, although we're partial to the authentic walk-up truck experience. (The trucks have tent seating...
Every Monday between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m., head to ArtsPark in Hollywood, Florida for food truck night. Spread your blankets on the 10-acre lawn around the spectacular feature fountain designed by internationally acclaimed public artist Ritsuko Taho...
2114 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028, USA
Miami Food Trucks serve a wide variety of street food: gourmet sandwiches, tacos, burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese, falafel, pizza, ice cream, shaved ice, cupcakes, and so much more! The food trucks make their way around South Florida at various...
20 Vassar St, Cambridge, MA 02139, USA
Momogoose had to be one of the first food trucks around. Founded in 1989 by MIT alums, it's only natural they would take a scientific approach to cooking. Their barbecued tofu is just the way I like it: chewy, moist and very meatlike with...
375 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118, USA
With names like Falling in Love, Pretty Eyes, We Work Well Together and Call Me Flower, this is definitely a feel good food truck. Luckily the sandwiches live up to their complimentary hang tags. Our apple, honey and goat cheese grilled sandwich...
113 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Located in the Alder Carts area of Portland, Grilled Cheese Grill rocks a really good grilled cheese sandwich! It pulls deep from your childhood with clever names like Kindergartner and Preschooler that appeal to your sense of nostalgia. Then they...
Portland, OR, USA
When you order the house specialty, khachapuri—Georgian cheese bread from the Kargi Gogo cart at the Alder Street carts—it is made that minute. You can watch as it's rolled out, with cheese and fries added to a golden melty goodness. All the...
3515 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Of course there’s a pie food truck! Pie’s savory selections include classics like peppered steak and spicy pork, as well as more unusual flavors like channa masala, meatloaf, and triple pig (ground pork, bacon, ham, potatoes, onions, bacon gravy);...
600 Maryland Ave SW # 3000, Washington, DC 20024, USA
What started off as only one truck by owner Steve Hanifi, now there are five, making Tasty Kabob DC's largest food truck fleet. Often seen around L'Enfant Plaza, Franklin Square, Farragut Square, and in Rosslyn, VA, each truck serves up generous,...
