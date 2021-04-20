Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Giovanni's Aloha Shrimp

56-505 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku, HI 96731, USA
Website
| +1 808-293-1839
Garlic with Shrimp Kahuku Hawaii United States
A Hawaiian Luncheon with Locals Kahuku Hawaii United States
Famous Shrimp, Famous Island Kahuku Hawaii United States
Best shrimp truck on O'ahu Kahuku Hawaii United States
Garlic with Shrimp Kahuku Hawaii United States
A Hawaiian Luncheon with Locals Kahuku Hawaii United States
Famous Shrimp, Famous Island Kahuku Hawaii United States
Best shrimp truck on O'ahu Kahuku Hawaii United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10:30am - 6:30pm

Garlic with Shrimp

Take a road trip up to the North Shore of Oahu and go hungry! A stop at Giovanni's Shrimp Truck is a must if you are a garlic and butter lover...and really - who isn't?

Make sure you have plenty of napkins!
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

More Recommendations

Sarah Clements Olivieri
almost 7 years ago

Famous Shrimp, Famous Island

Giovanni's Shrimp Truck will not disappoint. Simple menu, simple prices. When you step up to the window, be ready to order. The experience is similar to ordering a cheesesteak in Philadelphia. Where if you don't know how to order, they will send you to the back of the line.

You can order shrimp 3 different ways. Scampi, Hot & Spicy, or Lemon Butter. All dishes come with a heaping scoop of rice, a dozen shrimp, and all for $13 or under. You can also opt for half portions. The Hot & Spicy "no refund" shrimp is some of the best most flavorful shrimp I have ever had. My husband craves their shrimp constantly. Unfortunately for him, we live on the East Coast. Givoanni's is local, fresh, delicious, and cheap. Pick up your plate and dine on a picnic table in the shade. Just as the locals do.
Clare Olivares
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Best shrimp truck on O'ahu

Along the Kamehameha Highway you'll see lots of shrimp trucks but stop at Giovanni's for their shrimp scampi. It's the best! They serve 2 types of scampi -- garlic & lemon or spicy. The spicy is SPICY but delicious. Truck doesn't look like much but do stop & order. After you're done eating, sign the truck.
Murissa Shalapata
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

A Hawaiian Luncheon with Locals

The long line up at Giovanni's Shrimp Truck is a sure sign that the shrimp is good and fresh. With locals and tourists practicing their patience with the crowds and the generally unorganized way people decide to align themselves in what should be two lines but ends up being various clusters, everyone knows it is worth it with the smells of butter, garlic and an array of spices flowing from the windows of Giovanni's small white van. Be sure not to miss it as you fly by on your way to or from North Shore as it looks somewhat like a milk delivery van from the 1950s.

After we got our order of butter shrimp and spicy shrimp we sat down at the nearest available picnic table and dug in. Be sure to grab extra napkins at the spicy shrimp is as equally messy as it is hot.

At the table next to us I saw ingenious locals whip out a cold bottle of white wine to pair with their perfectly cooked shrimp - a must do that I will never forget!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points