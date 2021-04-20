Tacombi at Fonda Nolita
267 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012, USA
| +1 917-727-0179
Sun 11am - 11pm
Mon - Wed 11am - 12am
Thur - Sat 11am - 1am
Mexican Art & CultureThis restaurant feels like you stepped back in time - think Mexico in the 70s.
The story goes - it all began in the VW van in Playa del Carmen. Tacombi used to sell tacos out of the van, and now he has a nice, cozy spot in Soho where the van is parked. It's a garage with lights strung in the air. It just feels cool to be in.
The design is great, but the food is even better. Virtually any tacos you order are wonderful. I also recommend the guacamole appetizer - yum! And don't leave without ordering a drink.
Tacos from a VW Wishing You Were Back in Baja
Searching for a piece of real Mexican flavors in the heart of New York then head on over to Tacombi's in Nolita for an amazing time. The colors & the fact that they have a VW Bus in the restaurant cooking up your tacos. It was the closet thing that you can get to an authentic taco truck with a hint of Mexican culture. The ceviche is excellent as well as the fish veracruzana tacos & not to forget a yummy vegan taco of the week. This place is a hidden gem that must not be overlooked!
My Favourite Mexican Food in NYC: Tacombi
Right in the heart of Nolita in New York City is a really awesome Mexican restaurant.
First, let's talk about the space. It feels like you're in a converted garage and when you walk in the space is huge. There's a VW van where cooks are making tacos. Along the walls are graffiti or ornate ceramic sinks. In the back are more cooks and stacks of fruit boxes. Design wise, this is my shangri-la. Casual Graffiti chic.
The food is fantastic and fresh. I highly recommend the shrimp tostada and any of their tacos. Of course, I never felt like I ate enough (and I came here twice but for small bites). My one gripe: make maragaritas. Stick to the fresh juices as opposed to the Sangria.
Did I mention it's affordable? You can eat very well here for under $20-25.
I will definitely be back! This is my favourite Nolita find.
Mexican Food in New York City
This fairly new Mexican eatery (Tacombi) is my favorite in all of New York City. The food and drinks are delicious AND well priced, AND the portions are reasonable, AND the fun atmosphere is immensely contagious.
You could visit the midtown location, also known as El Presidente, and get a bit fancy or you can stop by the Nolita location, nicknamed Fonda Nolita, and get a bit cool. Either way, you are guaranteed a fun night out. And you don’t even have to drink alcohol if you don’t want to because their freshly pressed juice and homemade sodas are to cheers for.
You will leave Tacombi with a smile on your face and a full, happy belly. Your lips will feel a bit tingly but that’s normal after consuming all that homemade Jalapeño sauce.
Don’t worry, I totally understand digging into the food like a maniac. Everything looks like the real deal but somehow tastes of freshness and quality. And that’s because Tacombi only cooks with local, organic ingredients.
Oh and definitely order a cup of the corn – you can thank me later.
Tasty Tacos
If eating tacos served from a VW bus parked inside a garage sounds like fun to you
(and it is), then Tacombi is just the spot to enjoy some traditional tacos, such as Al Pastor with marinated pork and roasted pineapple ($3.67).
