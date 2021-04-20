Tacombi at Fonda Nolita

Tacos from a VW Wishing You Were Back in Baja

Searching for a piece of real Mexican flavors in the heart of New York then head on over to Tacombi's in Nolita for an amazing time. The colors & the fact that they have a VW Bus in the restaurant cooking up your tacos. It was the closet thing that you can get to an authentic taco truck with a hint of Mexican culture. The ceviche is excellent as well as the fish veracruzana tacos & not to forget a yummy vegan taco of the week. This place is a hidden gem that must not be overlooked!