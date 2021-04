Tacombi at Fonda Nolita

This fairly new Mexican eatery (Tacombi) is my favorite in all of New York City . The food and drinks are delicious AND well priced, AND the portions are reasonable, AND the fun atmosphere is immensely contagious.You could visit the midtown location, also known as El Presidente, and get a bit fancy or you can stop by the Nolita location, nicknamed Fonda Nolita, and get a bit cool. Either way, you are guaranteed a fun night out. And you don’t even have to drink alcohol if you don’t want to because their freshly pressed juice and homemade sodas are to cheers for.You will leave Tacombi with a smile on your face and a full, happy belly. Your lips will feel a bit tingly but that’s normal after consuming all that homemade Jalapeño sauce.Don’t worry, I totally understand digging into the food like a maniac. Everything looks like the real deal but somehow tastes of freshness and quality. And that’s because Tacombi only cooks with local, organic ingredients.Oh and definitely order a cup of the corn – you can thank me later.