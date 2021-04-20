Goodie, Goodie, It's Frozen Custard!

Nostalgia strikes a perfect chord at Goodies Frozen Custard truck. Parked just outside the fence of Eastern Market's famous weekend flea market, upbeat 1950s tunes draw the attention of passers-by. And if the music doesn't do it, the truck itself does. Restored to its 1952 glory, it's hard to resist stopping to peek inside. And once you stop, you are hooked. Smiling and irresistible with his red bow tie and newsboy cap, Goodies owner Brandon is there to tempt you with a sample of his truck's delicious vanilla frozen custard. Once you've had a taste, your only decision is whether to be a purist with a cup of vanilla, or test out his specialty of the day. The strawberry shake is not to be missed and the Oreo Concrete will make your day for a whole week. Find out where Goodies is during the week by following the truck on Facebook.