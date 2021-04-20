Eastern Market
225 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
| +1 202-698-5253
Photo by Ann Shields
Tue - Sun 9am - 5pm
Eastern MarketThe Eastern Market, now a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1873 to serve the Capitol Hill neighborhood (an 1805 version, located down by the Navy Yard, was a casualty of the War of 1812). The brick market hall, packed with butchers, bakers, vegetable markets, cheese vendors, flower kiosks, and a lunch counter, is bright and charming. Under the shed roof outside, additional local produce is displayed and sold. On weekends, booths selling vintage goods and handmade jewelry, housewares, and clothing do a brisk business down the center of 7th Street. Crowds spill out of the cafés, taco joints, and bagel shops occupying the first floors of the row houses along the block, adding to the lively mix at the market.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
A Historic Market
Eastern Market is D.C.'s continually operated public market. An indoor market building is surrounded by hundreds of vendors that line the streets on the weekends selling everything from jewelry to produce to mini-donuts to art. A staple of D.C.'s Capitol Hill neighborhood, Eastern Market gets packed with locals and visitors. Stand in line for blueberry pancakes at Market Lunch and grab a cup of coffee afterward at Java City.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Eastern Market Typophile
The Eastern Market in Capitol Hill is one of my favorite places to spend a lazy Sunday morning. When the weather is nice, Washingtonians flock to the market to buy freshly prepared food in the Victorian-style South Hall or check out the crafts and produce just outside the building. As a graphic designer, I always find myself at the flea market across the street at the merchant who sells old moveable type blocks and stamps rescued from old government printing presses. To get there, hop off at the Eastern Market Metro via either the Blue or Orange Line.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
D.C., Represent!
The Eastern Market in Capitol Hill is a great place to wander on a Sunday morning. When the weather is nice, you'll find Washingtonians strolling outside the newly restored South Hall building, checking out the fresh produce, or perusing art and jewelry made by local artisans.
almost 7 years ago
Goodie, Goodie, It's Frozen Custard!
Nostalgia strikes a perfect chord at Goodies Frozen Custard truck. Parked just outside the fence of Eastern Market's famous weekend flea market, upbeat 1950s tunes draw the attention of passers-by. And if the music doesn't do it, the truck itself does. Restored to its 1952 glory, it's hard to resist stopping to peek inside. And once you stop, you are hooked. Smiling and irresistible with his red bow tie and newsboy cap, Goodies owner Brandon is there to tempt you with a sample of his truck's delicious vanilla frozen custard. Once you've had a taste, your only decision is whether to be a purist with a cup of vanilla, or test out his specialty of the day. The strawberry shake is not to be missed and the Oreo Concrete will make your day for a whole week. Find out where Goodies is during the week by following the truck on Facebook.