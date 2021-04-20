Where are you going?
Hanalei Pier

Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
Website
| +1 808-274-3444
Puff the Magic Dragon in Hanalei

"Puff the Magic Dragon, lived by the sea, and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee" our guide kept on singing this verse as he was pointing out the smokey dragon in front of us, as we visited this wonderful place (viewed from the Hanalei Pier). But in reality, there is no direct link to the song, but somehow people have believed that it did :-)

Hanalei is a beautiful little town by the coastline and it's accessible via several one-way bridges from Princeville. It's a cozy little town to visit when you're in the island of Kauai. And to add some movie trivia to it, Hanalei Bay is also a popular movie location for South Pacific, Lilo and Stitch and the Descendants.

A good spot to stop is Hanalei Pier and Hanalei Beach and it would be lovely place to watch the sunset. Unfortunately, the day we visited, it was raining :-(
By Tina Lim , AFAR Local Expert

Nina Dietzel
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Pat's Taqueria

Pat Grenz wasn't ready to quit his day 'job'– surfing. So he opted instead to open one of the original and most delicious food trucks on Kauai–serving up tacos, burritos and quesadillas. Pat's truck is usually parked at the end of Hanalei Pier around noon, unless of course...the waves are calling!

Quick update: June 2014
...still awesome ; )

Closed:
Saturdays & Sundays

