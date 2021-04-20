Where are you going?
The Food Truck Collective

2114 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028, USA
Website
| +1 954-549-4291
Keep on Truckin' with Miami Food Trucks

Miami Food Trucks serve a wide variety of street food: gourmet sandwiches, tacos, burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese, falafel, pizza, ice cream, shaved ice, cupcakes, and so much more!

The food trucks make their way around South Florida at various parks, parking lots and social events.

You never know where the trucks could end up. On any given night after hopping from bar to bar, your favorite food truck could be parked right outside.

All Miami food trucks cater and host private events. You can order online and view the schedule if you're craving something special.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

