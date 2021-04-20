Harry's Café De Wheels

The Tiger and The Pie.

Harry's Cafe de Wheels is a sweet spot. Opposite the water in Woolloomooloo, and with a generous menu full of deliciously simple items, it's hard to go wrong. The signature Tiger is a joy; a pie topped with mashed potatoes, mushy peas, and gravy. Hello.

For most Sydney-siders, Harry's Cafe is a well known eatery. It's busy on weekends, and gets crazy around lunchtime any day of the week. But visit Harry's in the quiet lull of the day, surround yourself with the synchronised hustle and bustle of the wharf, and enjoy a tri-layered pie; and you're halfway to perfection. With gravy on top.