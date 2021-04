Harry's Café De Wheels

Sydney's Original Food Truck

The meat pie is synonymous with Australia , and no place is more iconic in Sydney than Woolloomooloo's Harry's Cafe de Wheels. What started out as a simple stand turned into one of the first food trucks when local ordinances dictated that mobile food carts had to move at least 12 inches every day. There are now dozens of Harry's around Sydney , each serving up their famous pies. "The Tiger" is the most well known: a pie topped with mashed potatoes, gravy, and mushy peas. There are no tables to speak of, but rather a counter attached to the truck. Thousands of celebrities, politicians, and locals have flocked to Harry's for their pie fix. And the place is open until 2 a.m., making it a great late-night spot.