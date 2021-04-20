Harry's Café De Wheels
Cowper Wharf Road &, Dowling St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
| +61 2 9357 3074
Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 9am - 11pm
Fri 9am - 12am
Sat 10am - 12am
Sydney's Original Food TruckThe meat pie is synonymous with Australia, and no place is more iconic in Sydney than Woolloomooloo's Harry's Cafe de Wheels. What started out as a simple stand turned into one of the first food trucks when local ordinances dictated that mobile food carts had to move at least 12 inches every day. There are now dozens of Harry's around Sydney, each serving up their famous pies. "The Tiger" is the most well known: a pie topped with mashed potatoes, gravy, and mushy peas. There are no tables to speak of, but rather a counter attached to the truck. Thousands of celebrities, politicians, and locals have flocked to Harry's for their pie fix. And the place is open until 2 a.m., making it a great late-night spot.
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago
Best Meat Pies, Late at Night
Harry's has been in Woolloomooloo since 1938, and is renowned for the best meat pies in Sydney. It's also open quite late at night (opening hours vary based on day of the week).
almost 7 years ago
The Tiger and The Pie.
Harry's Cafe de Wheels is a sweet spot. Opposite the water in Woolloomooloo, and with a generous menu full of deliciously simple items, it's hard to go wrong. The signature Tiger is a joy; a pie topped with mashed potatoes, mushy peas, and gravy. Hello.
For most Sydney-siders, Harry's Cafe is a well known eatery. It's busy on weekends, and gets crazy around lunchtime any day of the week. But visit Harry's in the quiet lull of the day, surround yourself with the synchronised hustle and bustle of the wharf, and enjoy a tri-layered pie; and you're halfway to perfection. With gravy on top.
