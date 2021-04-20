Chicago Shopping and Sights

1807 South Allport Street

A visit to Pilsen isn’t complete without a stop at this historic concert hall, a must for national musical acts and local talent—not to mention the spectators that get to enjoy it all. It was John Dusek who originally opened doors here in 1892 with the hopes of bringing arts and entertainment to the neighborhood’s Bohemian community, and that same look and feel (the building was allegedly modeled after the Prague State Opera House) remained virtually untouched until 2013, when hospitality group 16” on Center took over. In addition to restoring the grand old building to its former glory, the team brought with them a few other bonuses, including the Michelin-starred Dusek’s Board & Beer, the cocktail bar Punch House (which, true to its name, serves some offerings by the punchbowl), and the modern-day piano bar Tack Room.