Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The 606

2007 W Churchill St, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
Website
| +1 773-645-3671
The 606 Chicago Illinois United States
An Elevated Park in Chicago Chicago Illinois United States
The 606 Chicago Illinois United States
An Elevated Park in Chicago Chicago Illinois United States

The 606

Rising nearly 18 feet above street level, the 606 (which takes its name from the common numerals in all Chicago zip codes) serves as a 2.7-mile elevated park and trailway for cyclists and runners, while also connecting neighborhoods through the reuse of an old industrial rail line and repurposed bridges. Visitors can access the attraction via 12 points (there’s one approximately every quarter mile), and once you’re on, a collection of temporary and permanent art exhibits, lush greenery, and city sights will make it difficult to exit. When you are finally ready to break away, you’re bound to end up somewhere good—access points serve the neighborhoods of Wicker Park, Bucktown, Logan Square, and Humboldt Park, meaning a post-walk bite and beer at one of the city’s best is just seconds away.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Danielle Walsh
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago

An Elevated Park in Chicago

The 606, Chicago’s answer to New York’s High Line, debuted in 2015. The parks and trails on 2.7 miles of repurposed elevated train tracks connect four neighborhoods, bringing green space to places that need it.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points