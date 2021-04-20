The 606
2007 W Churchill St, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
| +1 773-645-3671
Photo by Ranvestel Photographic
The 606Rising nearly 18 feet above street level, the 606 (which takes its name from the common numerals in all Chicago zip codes) serves as a 2.7-mile elevated park and trailway for cyclists and runners, while also connecting neighborhoods through the reuse of an old industrial rail line and repurposed bridges. Visitors can access the attraction via 12 points (there’s one approximately every quarter mile), and once you’re on, a collection of temporary and permanent art exhibits, lush greenery, and city sights will make it difficult to exit. When you are finally ready to break away, you’re bound to end up somewhere good—access points serve the neighborhoods of Wicker Park, Bucktown, Logan Square, and Humboldt Park, meaning a post-walk bite and beer at one of the city’s best is just seconds away.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
An Elevated Park in Chicago
The 606, Chicago’s answer to New York’s High Line, debuted in 2015. The parks and trails on 2.7 miles of repurposed elevated train tracks connect four neighborhoods, bringing green space to places that need it.