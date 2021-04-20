Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Brown Elephant

3020 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Website
| +1 773-549-5943
The Brown Elephant Chicago Illinois United States
The Brown Elephant Chicago Illinois United States
The Brown Elephant Chicago Illinois United States
The Brown Elephant Chicago Illinois United States
The Brown Elephant Chicago Illinois United States
The Brown Elephant Chicago Illinois United States
The Brown Elephant Chicago Illinois United States
The Brown Elephant Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 7pm

The Brown Elephant

Like most good thrift stores, the Brown Elephant is hit or miss. Sometimes you can find great books, T-shirts, and super-cheap vinyl—other times, nothing appeals, and you just wander around until your feet hurt. This shop is well organized, and most of the home goods are reasonably priced. All of the proceeds go to benefit the Howard Brown Health Center, a great LGBT charity; if you’re waffling on spending a couple extra bucks, just go for it and know that your money is going to help someone who needs it. (The Brown Elephant has three outlets: this one in Lakeview, one in Andersonville, and one in Oak Park.)
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points