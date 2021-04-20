The Bean and more.

Even in chilly December, walking Chicago was an adventure. Millennium Park was delightful, watching the faces change on the twin fountains and playing with photos in and around the Bean, as the Cloud Gate is affectionately called. Walk a little farther to the Chicago Institute of Arts and be sure to spend time admiring the miniature room display. If you take a photo have someone put a finger in the picture so you know it's a miniature. Simply amazing. If you are a foodie take a tour with Tastebud Tours (tastebudtours.com). Not only will you eat too much you will also get a history lesson. Stray a little and visit Lula's Cafe in Logan Square (taxi for this stop.) They have what we decided to call American fusion food and they do have their own pastry chef, Kate Neumann who will tantalize you with her wondrous, sweet creations.