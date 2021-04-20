Willis Tower and Skydeck Chicago
233 S Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606, USA
| +1 312-875-9696
Photo by Richard Ellis/age fotostock
Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm
Willis Tower and the SkydeckWillis Tower—originally known as the Sears Tower—was the world's tallest building for 23 years until it was unseated in 1996 by the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. The 110-story skyscraper is still mighty impressive. Its "bundled tube" design by architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill was originally inspired by a handful of cigarettes and the innovative bundling changed the construction of supertall, wind-resistant buildings thereafter. The tower's height is even more thrilling when measured from the 103rd-floor windows of the Skydeck observatory and the Ledge, a glass-enclosed box which juts more than four feet out from the side of the building so that visitors can (gingerly) walk out and stand 1,353 feet above the street.
almost 7 years ago
Skydeck
Up 100+ stories, you'll feel on top of the world at the skydeck of the Willis Tower in Chicago. The city is extremely beautiful, and especially awesome from up here. On a pretty clear day like this one was, you can see quite far in all directions. This is a must for anybody visiting Chicago and any resident here.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
No View Like It: the Ledge at the Skydeck
I wasn't sure what to expect going to the Skydeck and the view really did surpass any expectation I had. Wow! Seriously. I think this is my favorite photo from my trip in Chicago. The Ledge transforms how visitors experience Chicago. At 1,353 feet up, the Ledge’s glass boxes extend out 4.3 feet from the skyscraper’s Skydeck on the 103rd floor, providing never-before-seen views of the city. Be prepared to take at least a good hour to get up to the Skydeck. You go through lines, ticketing, and a security check; watch a cool movie about the history of the Sears Tower; and then make your way up on the elevator.
over 6 years ago
See Chicago from Above
You have two options for seeing Chicago from above: the Willis Tower (the building formerly known as the Sears Tower) or the John Hancock Center. The photo for this highlight was taken from the Willis Tower and the tall, black building in the background is the John Hancock.
The Skydeck on the 103rd floor of Willis Tower offers a 360-degree view as far as four states as well as the Ledge: four glass cube enclosures extending out from the building. The panorama is spectacular.
The observatory at the John Hancock Center has recently rebranded itself as 360º Chicago and added TILT, a glass observatory that projects forward during viewing.
Or, you can avoid the lines and admission fees of both attractions and instead enjoy an overpriced drink at the windowed Signature Lounge on the Hancock's 96th floor of the Hancock.
almost 7 years ago
A Rare Shot of a Chicago Icon
A friend of mine would occasionally grant me access to the roof of the Sears Tower (non-natives might call it the Willis Tower) - and I've always loved getting shots from about ten stories above where they put all the tourists. It's very peaceful up there. Makes me appreciate Chicago, my hometown!
almost 7 years ago
On Top of Chicago
100+ stories, on top of the world, at the skydeck of the Willis Tower in Chicago. The city is extremely beautiful, and especially awesome from up here. On a pretty clear day like this one was, you can see quite far in all directions. This is a must for anybody visiting Chicago.
almost 7 years ago
Skydeck
The Willis Tower (formally Sears Tower) is an essential part of Chicago's iconic skyline. If you want to be a apart of that skyline the Skydeck is the way to go.
For the best experience arrive at the building right when the Skydeck opens. Wait times can be hours during the afternoon on busy weekends. If you do get stuck in line make sure to partake in some of the fun interactive displays to pass the time. Ticket prices are high but definitely worth it.
Once you make it up the elevator to 103rd Floor the views are amazing. But, for most visitors (including myself) The Ledge is the best part of the trip. It consists of 4 all glass boxes that you can step out onto. They jot out from the building and let you look straight down to the sidewalk below. It is hard to take the first step out, but once you do it feels like you are floating.
TIP: Don't buy the expensive souvenirs from the shops inside the attraction. Head on out and there are many shops on Michigan Avenue and State Street.
Photo from: www.hiconsumption.com
