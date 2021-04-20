Scratch Goods
This skin-care sanctuary just opened its doors in Fulton Market’s bustling neighborhood after spending two years in Roscoe Village, where it built an obsessive following for its handmade products. The line was inspired by the cofounders’ mission to create items free of parabens, sulfates, and dyes, and to date they’ve already whipped up soaps, scrubs, masks, and body butters. If that wasn’t enough to keep them busy, the shop also runs several wellness classes a week (including yoga and meditation), along with a six-seat mask bar, where guests can customize their own clay masks with the guidance of skin-care pros.