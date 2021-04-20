Where are you going?
851 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
| +1 773-857-3551
Scratch Goods Chicago Illinois United States

Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 7pm

Scratch Goods

This skin-care sanctuary just opened its doors in Fulton Market’s bustling neighborhood after spending two years in Roscoe Village, where it built an obsessive following for its handmade products. The line was inspired by the cofounders’ mission to create items free of parabens, sulfates, and dyes, and to date they’ve already whipped up soaps, scrubs, masks, and body butters. If that wasn’t enough to keep them busy, the shop also runs several wellness classes a week (including yoga and meditation), along with a six-seat mask bar, where guests can customize their own clay masks with the guidance of skin-care pros.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

