RH Chicago, The Gallery at the Three Arts Club

1300 North Dearborn Street
Website
| +1 312-475-9116
RH Chicago, The Gallery at the Three Arts Club Chicago Illinois United States
Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm

RH Chicago, The Gallery at the Three Arts Club

Restoration Hardware, the upscale home-goods store, made its 2015 Gold Coast debut in style, taking over a building that was created in 1914 as a residence for young women studying music, drama, and the visual arts. Architect James Gillam of Backen, Gillam & Kroeger oversaw the redesign of the 70,000-square-foot structure, creating a six-floor showcase for luxury furnishings.​ It’s also the first Restoration Hardware to include a culinary element: The ground level features the Three Arts Club Café, where guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner while surrounded by heritage olive trees and a refurbished historic fountain.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

