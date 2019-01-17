Where are you going?
Salvage One

1840 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
Website
| +1 312-733-0098
Salvage One Chicago Illinois United States
More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Fri 11am - 5pm
Sat 9am - 5pm

Salvage One

You know that saying “They don’t build them like they used to”? Well, anyone who’s ever bought a new home knows exactly what that means. Fortunately, Salvage One’s mission is to preserve, conserve, and recycle glorious architectural remnants from old homes and buildings before they get hauled to the wrecking yard. With 60,000 square feet of space in the Near West Side neighborhood, Salvage One is packed with items like stained glass, claw-foot tubs, and big wooden doors; small, intricate accessories like doorknobs and drawer pulls; and vintage furniture and lighting. The store makes furniture, rents pieces as props for films and theater, a​nd hosts private and corporate events. It’s an eclectic mix of services​—​but that’s Salvage One for you.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

