North Avenue Beach
Chicago has no shortage of beaches, but there are few that boast the views, convenient location, and activities of North Avenue Beach. Located just footsteps away from the Lincoln Park Zoo and the vibrant shopping and nightlife of Old Town, this destination features a $7-million beach house, an abundance of volleyball courts, and the always-packed Castaways Bar & Grill, where locals and visitors enjoy daiquiris, tacos, and the latest Top 40 tracks. Throw down a towel and reap the benefits of Chicago’s warmer months, or try your hand at any of the on-site activities, including yoga and stand-up paddleboarding.