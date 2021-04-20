Where are you going?
North Avenue Beach

1600 North Lake Shore Drive
Website
| +1 773-363-2223
North Avenue Beach Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 7pm

North Avenue Beach

Chicago has no shortage of beaches, but there are few that boast the views, convenient location, and activities of North Avenue Beach. Located just footsteps away from the Lincoln Park Zoo and the vibrant shopping and nightlife of Old Town, this destination features a $7-million beach house, an abundance of volleyball courts, and the always-packed Castaways Bar & Grill, where locals and visitors enjoy daiquiris, tacos, and the latest Top 40 tracks. Throw down a towel and reap the benefits of Chicago’s warmer months, or try your hand at any of the on-site activities, including yoga and stand-up paddleboarding.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

