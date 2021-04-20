Rotofugi
This Lincoln Park destination, besides being one of the only designer-toy shops in the Midwest, has gained a reputation for being one of the best designer-toy shops in the world. It stocks a wildly diverse selection of vinyl figures and pop-culture collectibles from creative brands across the globe, including Kidrobot, Funko, Tokidoki, and Amuse. Still, it’s their "blind box" toys that sell fastest—customers don’t know which toy in a collection or series they’re buying until they open the box post-purchase. The shop’s other areas come with surprises, too: An adjacent gallery houses artwork, and its 1,000-square-foot space is available for private events (when it's not hosting monthly BYOB Drink n' Draw parties).