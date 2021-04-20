M2057 by Maria Pinto
Chances are you’ve seen Maria Pinto’s works at some point in recent years—she’s known for dressing the likes of First Lady Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Brooke Shields. That fan base is only growing with the opening of her West Loop Style Studio, where women can shop M2057 by Maria Pinto, a ready-to-wear collection inspired by urban architecture and design. Created for the time-pressed but fashion-forward woman, Pinto’s pieces marry runway ideas with a low-maintenance aesthetic (the upscale fabrics might be imported from Italy
, but they’re also machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant—perfect for travel). In addition to plenty of day-to-night options like dresses, skirts, tops, and pants, the boutique also carries belts and jewelry by outside artists, curated by Pinto.