Woolly Mammoth

1513 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
Website
| +1 773-989-3294
Wed - Sun 12pm - 7pm
Mon 1pm - 7pm
Tue 3pm - 7pm

Woolly Mammoth

Adam and Skye Rust admit that they have a thing for taxidermy. And bones. And teeth. Adam has even made an animated sculpture where taxidermied mice circle and dance à la "Three Blind Mice." They travel the globe to find the strangest and most visually impactful specimens to fill the motionless zoo and touch-friendly museum that is Woolly Mammoth Antiques & Oddities. Brussel Sprouts, the real two​-​headed calf (from Brussels); a ceremonial Odd Fellows skeleton; ​vintage​ ​medical tools​;​ and old apothecary bottles all share space in this retail wonderarium. Not everything in Woolly Mammoth is a curiosity​,​ but if ​it's the unusual you're seeking to buy, you're bound to find it here.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

