10 Great Restaurants in Switzerland

Collected by Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert
Switzerland draws influence from neighboring countries France, Germany, and Italy to produce some of the most refined dining in Europe. From traditional mountainside restaurants serving up fondue, raclette, and rösti to exquisite inner-city dining in Zurich and Geneva, the Swiss simply excel at gastronomy. Explore Switzerland's best alpine restaurants, seafood eateries, and melt-in-the-mouth Swiss cheese hotspots—including a few Michelin-starred treats along the way.
YOU restaurant

Dufaux-Strasse 1, 8152 Opfikon, Switzerland
Entering YOU restaurant, with its slick black and maroon décor, is as memorable as the first mouthful. The culinary journey - found at the Kameha Grand Zurich, 10 minutes from the airport - fuses elegant French cuisine with a twist of Far East...
Chez Vrony

3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
Named among the best mountain restaurants in the world by The Telegraph, Chez Vrony sits on Rothorn Mountain, a short ski down from the Sunnegga Express in the hamlet of Findeln. Housed in a rustic-chic Swiss chalet, it’s been in operation...
Hotel Hofgarten Restaurant

Stadthofstrasse 14, 6006 Luzern, Switzerland
Hotel Hofgarten is a warm, welcoming establishment housed in one of Lucerne's oldest manor houses. From the outside, the restaurant looks like a casual pub, but the minute you enter, you sense the elegance housed inside. The space is light and...
Restaurant Engiadina

7551 Ftan, GR, Schweiz, 7551 Scuol, Switzerland
The Swiss Cheese Union declared fondue the national dish in 1930, but the tradition of dipping bits of bread in bubbling pots of melted cheese dates back centuries. Indulge in this typical Swiss meal at Restaurant Engiadina, a cozy pine-paneled...
Restaurant Findlerhof

3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
Housed in an old chalet in the hamlet of Finland, Restaurant Findlerhof has one of the best outdoor patios around. It’s spacious and sunny—and overlooks the Matterhorn. The restaurant itself is rustic yet comfortable, offering a mix of...
Fischer's Fritz

Seestrasse 559, 8038 Zürich, Switzerland
Located on the shores of Lake Zurich, Fischer’s Fritz restaurant is located on Zurich’s only campground—a favorite camping destination for the well-heeled city dwellers on holiday. The catch comes straight from Lake Zurich; the restaurant employs...
Restaurant Brasserie Anker

Kornhauspl. 16, 3011 Bern, Switzerland
Rösti, a pan-fried grated potato dish, is famously associated with Switzerland’s German-speaking population. In fact the “Rösti Divide” is a term jokingly used to refer to cultural differences between Switzerland’s German and French linguistic...
Zurich

Zürich, Switzerland
Even in the rain, Zurich's Old Town is romantic. The cobblestone walkways twist their way throughout the area, making for some particularly beautiful walking tours.
Château de Villa

Rue Sainte-Catherine 4, 3960 Sierre, Switzerland
A Swiss sojourn wouldn’t be complete with gorging on a plate, or five, of Raclette. For the best, head to the fairytale-esque Château de Villa, which sits on the mountainside in Sierre. Here, the house special consists of five cheeses...
