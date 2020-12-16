10 Great Restaurants in Switzerland

Switzerland draws influence from neighboring countries France, Germany, and Italy to produce some of the most refined dining in Europe. From traditional mountainside restaurants serving up fondue, raclette, and rösti to exquisite inner-city dining in Zurich and Geneva, the Swiss simply excel at gastronomy. Explore Switzerland's best alpine restaurants, seafood eateries, and melt-in-the-mouth Swiss cheese hotspots—including a few Michelin-starred treats along the way.