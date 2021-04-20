Where are you going?
Milchbar am Bellevue

Kappelergasse 16, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Website
| +41 44 211 90 12
Single Origin Coffee Near the Opera House Zurich Switzerland

More info

Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 10pm
Sat 8am - 10pm

Über restaurateur Michel Péclard made waves in Zurich when he took over the iconic Café Schober in the Niederdorf a few years ago. In 2012, Péclard set his eyes on another classic establishment, Milchbar, which had sat tucked away in a quiet square off of Paradeplatz for over three decades. Now in its new incarnation near the Zurich Opera House, the café is as alluring as ever with Edison bulbs hung from the ceiling, long wooden communal tables, single origin coffee and super smooth espresso made with an exclusive blend by Fresh Coffee in Rüschlikon.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

