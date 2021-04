Zurich's Best Entrecôte Steak

Locals come to this white heritage-protected 1800s house perched on a hill in the leafy green Wollishofen neighborhood to splurge on the city’s best entrecôte Café de Paris , served in its pan over a warming candle, along with heavenly fries (waiters come around offering more if they see you’re running low). Come summer, the kitchen moves outdoors and the garden terrace, dotted with white umbrellas and shaded by a huge Linden tree, is as lovely a place as any to enjoy the lake view.