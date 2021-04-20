Swiss Tapas at Chez Vrony

Just up the mountain from Findlerhof, Chez Vrony is a large restaurant with a hip, contemporary design. The patio almost feels like a beach resort, with sun chairs and blankets. Vrony is the name of the owner and her brother is a local artist and designer who created the lamps, chairs, tables, and some of the paintings on the walls. Vrony specializes in curing its own meat. They have a cow in the summer to make cheese and then afterward they make cured beef. You can still get rustic mountain dishes, such as sausage or bread baked with cheese, but the restaurant also offers higher-end Swiss tapas.

