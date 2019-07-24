You can’t visit Missouri without trying barbecue. Kansas City is known for burnt ends and St. Louis for ribs, but you can get good BBQ anywhere in the state. Recently, Missouri has also begun to embrace the farm-to-table movement—a step that makes sense given the state’s long history with farming—resulting in fantastic restaurants that serve a sort of upscale heartland cuisine. (Vicia, in St. Louis, reigns supreme.) Other must-try food includes St. Louis–style pizza (defined by its square, cracker-like crust, with toppings that are almost always finished by Provel cheese—a locally popular blend of Swiss, cheddar, and provolone), Springfield-style cashew chicken (with deep-fried chicken smothered in brown gravy), toasted ravioli, ooey-gooey butter cake, frozen custard, and morel mushrooms in season.



As in most states, there are now craft cocktail bars and loads of breweries throughout Missouri, but moonshine is more fun. The Ozarks in particular have long been associated with the formerly bootleg liquor, thanks to the many low hollows and caves that proved perfect for production. Today, Copper Run Distillery in Walnut Shade is the place to go to sample moonshine in a cozy, cabin-like atmosphere.