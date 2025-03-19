10 Best Places in the U.S. for Summer Travel

It’s almost inappropriate not to make the most of summer’s quiet stretches and skip off for a trip somewhere new. This is the bona fide vacation season, after all. Yes, you could jet off to explore far-flung corners of the world, but why not make it a true all-American summer with a trip to one of these world-class domestic destinations?

We’ve pulled together a roster of 10 must-visit stateside spots, each accompanied by a must-see reason to go now and scoops on how to make the most of each destination from connected insiders.

WorldPride is typically held every other year. Photo by Bob Korn/Shutterstock

1. Washington, D.C.

WorldPride is the ultimate inclusive LGBTQ+ fest. In 2025, it pops up in the nation’s capital, from May 17 through June 8. The calendar is full of events, including a sports festival and numerous dance parties.

While you’re in town, check out the immersive People’s House: A White House Experience. The 33,000-square-foot, three-floor site aims to tell the story of the Executive Mansion, including a recreation of the Rose Garden. And book a table at Kwame Onwuachi’s Dōgon, a new restaurant serving food that nods to the James Beard Award–winning chef’s West African roots.



Where to stay: Pendry Washington D.C.

The Pendry’s 131 guest rooms and 38 suites are a comforting, minimalist break from the action of the Wharf neighborhood’s restaurants and bars. Enjoy a salt-scrub-and-hot-stone massage at the spa, or take a dip in the outdoor, heated pool.



Insider tip

Ed Salvato, who works for the LGBTQ+ travel show Proud Experiences, suggests shortcutting the inevitable traffic and instead relying on Capital Bikeshares or scooter rentals to hit the historical sites. “The Dr. Frank E. Kameny House is a landmark of America’s first major LGBTQ+ civil rights battle,” he says. “You can stroll through Dupont Circle, the epicenter of D.C.’s queer activism.”

Help with L.A.'s recovery by injecting much-needed money into the local economy. Photos by Cody James

2. Los Angeles, California

Despite the devastation that destroyed multiple neighborhoods, most of Los Angeles remains intact. And one of the best ways to help the city rebuild is to visit. Areas like Santa Monica remain untouched by the fires, and you can easily enjoy the classic attractions from the Pier to the original Muscle Beach nearby, an outdoor gym that dates to the 1930s. Remember to pack for what locals nickname “June Gloom” if you visit during that month; you’ll need a sweater in case there’s a cold snap.



Where to stay: Regent Santa Monica Beach

The brand-new outpost of the resurgent luxury chain sits in an unbeatable spot on the coast. Reserve for dinner at the standout restaurant on site, Orla, by Egyptian American chef Michael Mina.



Insider tip

Regent Santa Monica general manager Younes Atallah always tells his guests to go to the Santa Monica Farmers’ Market for souvenirs. (It runs Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.) Pick up jams or honeys made by local farmers for what he calls “a literal taste of California” to take home.

Columbus is within a day’s drive of every major Midwestern hub. Photo by aceshot1/Shutterstock

3. Columbus, Ohio

The Ohio capital is a top destination for 2025, and it’s particularly appealing to families, with great walkable neighborhoods like Short North Arts and superb museums. Because summer break is typically peak season for family-friendly places like Orlando, Florida (especially when Epic Universe opens later in the spring), lesser-visited spots like Columbus are a bull’s-eye.

Where to stay: The Junto

This 198-room property is an anchor of Franklinton, the once-industrial area west of downtown that’s undergoing an artsy rejuvenation.

Insider tip

Sarah Townes from Experience Columbus recommends the summer show at the Franklinton-based Center of Science and Industry, Unofficial Galaxies, which runs from May 10 through September 1. It’s an immersive, memorabilia-packed dive into everything Star Wars.

The streets of Mackinac Island have been car-free for more than a century. Photo by Arcaid Images/Shutterstock (left); Photo by John McCormick/Shutterstock (right)

4. Mackinac Island, Michigan

For a red-white-and-blue summer, there’s nowhere better than this car-free, carefree island in Lake Huron. Lilacs have been planted here en masse for more than 200 years, and they’re celebrated with a 10-day event each June that’s like Mardi Gras with a whiff of wildflowers. This year, it runs from June 6 to 15.

You can also visit the island via a journey aboard Victory I or Victory II, freshly refurbished ships now operated by American Queen Voyages founder John Waggoner. They pass along the waterways of the Great Lakes, and Mackinac Island is a port on many itineraries.



Where to stay: Grand Hotel

This spectacular grande dame of a property looks pretty good, especially since it celebrates its centenary this year. Each of its 388 rooms are designed with cottagecore vibes by Dorothy Draper & Co.



Insider tip

Hotel staffer Elizabeth Graves recommends an evening at the Carousel Arcade on Market Street, which opened last summer and offers classic arcade games, claw machines, and foosball. There you’ll also find corn dogs, popcorn, and other treats, as well as canned cocktails for grown-ups.

Duluth is a port city on Minnesota’s side of Lake Superior. Photo by Eastman Childs/Unsplash

5. Duluth, Minnesota

Amid the heatwaves throughout Europe during the summer, trips to Nordic countries offer a way to beat the summer heat of southern Europe. Steal that idea stateside by heading to the Midwest. Duluth hosts FinnFest from July 31 to August 3, which celebrates the pan-Nordic diaspora. Come a little earlier and fete Midsommar, Sweden-style, in Minneapolis on June 21.

Where to stay: Fitger’s Inn

Right on the shores of Lake Superior, this charming inn forms part of the namesake waterfront complex once home to the namesake local brewery, now a retail and restaurant hub.

Insider tip

The Scandinavian heritage of Minnesota is evident at the Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna, says Jake Juliot of the local tourism board. “It offers guided rituals and refreshing lake plunges for the ultimate relaxation.”

Kansas City, Missouri has a population of around 500,000 people. Photo by Matt Gush/Shutterstock

6. Kansas City, Missouri

This city is primed for a higher profile next year, as it’s one of the 11 host cities stateside for the FIFA World Cup, which Mexico, Canada, and the United States will share in 2026. Beat the crowds with a visit this year, when getting around will be even easier thanks to the new streetcar. Come hungry, too, as the world’s first Museum of BBQ is making its debut—locals will have a bias, of course, toward homegrown smoked meats slathered in thick, sweet sauces. Be ready to party at Rock Island Bridge, the entertainment district carved from a disused railway bridge over the river.



Where to stay: Origin Hotel Kansas City

The 118-room property opened on the Berkley Riverfront last fall, a short walk from the CPKC Stadium built for the local women’s soccer team, the Kansas City Current.



Insider tip

Devin Aaron from Visit KC suggests you sample the offerings at Yoli Tortilleria, which the James Beard Award deemed an outstanding bakery two years ago. It’s expanded as Yoli Loncheria, where you can try the Sonoran-style tortillas and more five days a week.

Many historical events have occurred in Richmond, including Patrick Henry’s famous “Give me liberty or give me death!” speech. Photo by Stephen Poore/Unsplash

7. Richmond, Virginia

Want to amble outdoors this summer? Consider this Virginia city (call it RVA, as the locals do.) Stroll around the cobblestone streets of Shockoe Slip, and you’ll readily stumble on one of the more than 100 murals emblazoned on the neighborhood’s walls. Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy, and there are intriguing efforts, courtesy of The Shockoe Project, to explore that complicated history and the story of enslavement. Creative types should plan to be in town for the two-week arts-and-ideas festival starting on June 13.



Where to stay: Shenandoah Mansions

This brand-new, 73-room hotel is housed in an early-20th-century luxury apartment building in the heart of the Fan neighborhood. It was originally financed by suffragist and pickle entrepreneur Ellen Kidd.



Insider tip

Take a spin on the just-launched Rapterra, which replaced the now-demolished Volcano at local amusement park Kings Dominion, says tourism exec Sarah Beth Couvillion. “The park is celebrating its 50th anniversary with this new roller coaster, and it holds the record for longest and tallest-launched wing coaster.”

Adirondack Park makes up one-third of New York State’s total land area. Photos by Michelle Heimerman

8. Adirondacks, New York

This upstate New York haven’s heyday was the Gilded Age, when moneyed Manhattan families built summer homes and camps in its picturesque landscape. Today you don’t have to have deep pockets to enjoy the namesake state park’s more than 6 million acres—bigger than Yellowstone, Everglades, Glacier, and Grand Canyon National Parks combined.

Lake Placid’s renowned for winter sports, but the hike-worthy terrain is appealing even in summer, and you can stop at the superb Olympic museum, too. Golf, fishing, and mountain biking are all on offer in Warren County’s Lake George, while boating is the focus of Lake Champlain.



Where to stay: Saratoga Arms

Downtown Saratoga Springs is a thriving hub. Base yourself in the area at this 31-room Second Empire–style building, a landmark dating back to 1870.



Insider tip

“According to legend, potato chips were created in 1853 by George Crum, a chef at Lake Moon’s Lake House when a customer complained his fried potatoes were too thick,” says Amy Smith, who owns the Saratoga Arms, and recommends the still-local brand of chips named after the town. “He sliced them paper thin and inadvertently created what would become one of America’s favorite snacks.”

Alabama’s Gulf Coast includes around 50 miles of Gulf Beach and 65 to 70 miles of bay beaches. Photo by Horatio Batz

9. Gulf Coast, Alabama

Forget the Hamptons or South Florida: Some of America’s best beaches are on this unlikely strip of the Gulf Coast, covering the sugar-white sands of barrier Dauphin Island and the 6,000-acre Gulf State Park, which has two whole miles of beaches as well as a 900-acre freshwater lake for paddleboarding and kayaking.

Save time for a cultural immersion, with a quick detour inland: Montgomery’s extraordinary Equal Justice Initiative has expanded its most recent opening, the 17-acre Freedom Monument Sculpture Park, featuring work by Charles Gaines, Kwame Akoto-Bamfo, and more artists.



Where to stay: The Lodge at Gulf State Park

This hotel sits next to the sprawling park, with 28 miles of trails and superb birdwatching. The lodge has bunk bed–equipped rooms for groups or families.



Insider tip

The Gulf Coast Eco Center, which opened this spring, is a noteworthy addition to the area, says Alabama tourism executive Jo Jo Terry. Don’t miss the high ropes course if you’re an adrenaline-chasing daredevil.

Beaufort is the second-oldest city in South Carolina. Photo by Nate Rosso/Shutterstock

10. Beaufort, South Carolina

Picture a small town in the South, and you’re likely half-imagining Beaufort, with its remarkable assortment of neoclassical buildings and towering oaks, plus a handy local beach for when the weather’s sweltering.

There are nuances and layers to the culture here, especially from the influence of the Gullah Geechee. The descendants of enslaved Africans have influenced everything from the food to the crafts of the Lowcountry. Join a Gullah Heritage Trail tour to learn more, and eat delicious local classics like gumbo and fried okra at the Gullah Grub restaurant.



Where to stay: Cuthbert House

The John A. Cuthbert House, built in 1811, is a spectacular example of antebellum architecture, with columns, verandas, and grand interiors. It’s now a 10-room boutique hotel downtown.



Insider tip

Part of Forrest Gump was filmed here, and Tom Hanks reportedly had the signature Russell Stover chocolates he scoffed discreetly replaced with local favorite The Chocolate Tree, says Cuthbert House general manager Lori Bentley. Pick up some to take home and see if you agree.