Required Eating: 10 Meals Not to Miss in Kansas City

At Corvino, you can opt for a chef’s menu in the Tasting Room or small plates and live music in the Supper Club.

With everything from massive cinnamon rolls to authentic Mexican and Vietnamese cuisine on offer, barbecue is just the beginning.

Kansas City just keeps getting better and better—especially when it comes to its restaurant scene. What used to be a one-stop barbecue shop is now a city bursting with countless dining options and cuisines, from street tacos to the best bowl of pho you’ve ever had. Below, we’ve rounded up the can’t-miss meals to try while you’re in town, including a fancy tasting menu, a roadside hamburger, and some serious shrimp and grits. Leave your diet at the door and come sample all this impossibly cool city has to offer. Photo by Bill Krzyzanowski Head to Q39 for creative takes on barbecue like brisket poutine. Brisket poutine at Q39 Kansas City has more barbecue restaurants per capita than any other city in the United States, so you better believe locals have opinions when it comes to the best places for burnt ends. Still, even the staunchest barbecue loyalist will admit that relative newcomer Q39, opened in 2014, is well worth your time. It’s a tad fancier than some of the old-school joints (and you’ll want to make a reservation), but the vibe doesn’t overshadow the fact that the meat and sauces here are phenomenal. The ribs fall right off the bone, the sausage is perfectly flavored, and the smoked chicken might make you reconsider red meat altogether. But it’s innovative dishes like the brisket poutine—crispy fries topped with beef brisket gravy, chopped brisket, cheese curds, and barbecue sauce—that let Q39 hang with the heavy hitters. Cinnamon rolls at Big Momma’s Bakery and Cafe Cinnamon rolls are a big deal in Kansas City. Not only will you find them on most dessert menus around town, but locals often pair the sweet treat with a bowl of chili as a complete meal. (Don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it.) It’s hard to pin down exactly which restaurant makes the best cinnamon rolls, but our vote goes to Big Momma’s Bakery and Cafe. Since opening in Raytown in 2004 (there’s also a new Kansas City location off I-435), Big Momma’s has garnered quite the reputation for its cakes and breads, but especially for its cinnamon rolls, which come in three sizes: the bite-sized Mini Momma, the dinner roll–sized Little Momma, and the Big Momma, which is about the size of a salad plate. Whichever you choose, you’ll be rewarded with a chewy, gooey roll, smothered in your choice of vanilla, caramel, milk chocolate, or raisin-and-pecan icing. Photo by Pilsen Photo Co-op (2) Don’t miss the double cheeseburger at Town Topic, a Kansas City institution. Double cheeseburger at Town Topic

Like a lot of restaurants on this list, Town Topic doesn’t look like much from the outside; it’s just a little diner off the side of Broadway in downtown Kansas City. However, any doubts you have will quickly dissipate when you smell the burgers cooking before you even leave your car—and see a line of customers wrapped around the building. A city staple since the 1950s, Town Topic smashes its patties on the griddle to create seared, practically crunchy edges, then tops them with grilled onions that melt in your mouth. Order the double cheeseburger and pair it with a side of fries or a slice of pie. Tacos al pastor at Tacos El Gallo KCK gets most of the hype when it comes to Mexican food in Kansas City, but KCMO has a few worthy contenders. One such place is Tacos El Gallo, a casual market-slash-restaurant off of Southwest Boulevard. Although it’s housed in a row of other Mexican cantinas, it stands out for its colorful hanging flags and swarm of hungry people gathered outside. Inside is a flurry of activity, with an open kitchen, shelves of groceries and clothing, and dozens of piñatas strung from the ceiling. The menu is expansive, but go for the $2 street tacos, all of which come in homemade corn tortillas piled high with onions and cilantro. The cooks are gloriously heavy-handed when it comes to the meat fillings, whether you order beef tongue, chicken, or al pastor. (Definitely order the al pastor.) Photo by Ben Pieper (2) One of Kansas City’s first barbecue chains, Gates is a favorite for its burnt ends and fries. Burnt ends sandwich at Gates Bar-B-Q Founded in 1946, Gates Bar-B-Q is one of Kansas City’s original barbecue chains. The menu here is entirely unpretentious—no six-ingredient sandwiches or fancy appetizers, just a list of meat served on a tray or between two slices of bread—but you have to be a bit in the know when it comes to ordering. To do it like a local, get in line and, when a cashier yells “Hi, may I help you?”, be ready to yell your complete order right back. The signature meat of Kansas City is burnt ends—crispy, fatty scraps cut from the ends of brisket—and that’s exactly what you should order at Gates. Be sure to also get a side of fries, because they’re the best out of all the city’s main barbecue restaurants. Espresso cream soda at Monarch Coffee You could spend an entire day touring the many coffee shops in Kansas City, but save yourself the time and energy and head straight for Monarch Coffee. (There are two locations: one on Broadway in midtown, and one on Grand Boulevard next to Crown Center.) Here, you’ll find the same great lattes and hand-brewed, pour-over coffees you can get at most city cafés, but you’ll also discover coffee drinks that are more like carefully crafted cocktails, including a lavender mocha topped with gold flakes and a coffee-flavored clarified milk punch with fresh sage and a splash of bitters. One of the best drinks is The $timmy, an espresso cream soda served cold. Soda water is mixed with cane sugar and vanilla, then topped with perfectly brewed espresso, creating a parfait of flavors that’s at once refreshing and indulgent. As an added bonus, the café’s floral wallpaper and golden chandeliers are practically begging to live on your Instagram feed. Courtesy of The Stilwell at Loews Kansas City Hotel For Midwest comfort food with a twist, try the Stilwell at the Loews hotel. Shrimp and grits at the Stilwell

