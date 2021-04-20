Vicia Restaurant
Husband-and-wife team Michael and Tara Gallina met while working at New York’s acclaimed Blue Hill at Stone Barns, he as the chef de cuisine and she as a captain. In 2017, they moved to Michael’s native St. Louis and opened their own restaurant, Vicia, which received almost instant accolades, including “Best Chef: Midwest” from the James Beard Foundation in 2019. The restaurant focuses on vegetable-forward cuisine, made with the freshest possible ingredients from local farmers, fishermen, and artisans as well as from the on-site garden. In the sleek but inviting dining room, diners enjoy such innovative dishes as kohlrabi shell tacos, grilled fairy tale eggplant, and Berkshire pork with nectarines and pistachios, all served in warm, unfussy Midwestern style. While the à la carte offerings stand on their own, you should consider ordering the Chef’s Menu to try off-menu dishes, or the Farmers Feast to share family-style options with the table. Whichever you choose, pair it with one of the botanical beverages, like the Garden Herbs with your choice of nasturtium-, lemon verbena–, or orange-mint-infused rum.