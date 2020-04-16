8 of the Best Botanical Gardens Around the World

From the Royal Botanic Gardens in England to the Jardim Botânico in Rio de Janeiro, here are some of the top botanical gardens across the globe—including some you can visit from home.

Northern Hemisphere or Southern, east or west, there’s always something in bloom at the best botanical gardens in the world. The astonishing variety of flora on display offers an escape for nature lovers and inspiration for aspiring green thumbs. And although most of these top botanical gardens are temporarily closed as part of the global effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, some are offering virtual tours online—and all are dreamy ideas for when you can hit the road again. Botanical gardens around the world Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, England Kew Gardens (pictured above) may be the most famous botanical park in the world and not just because it’s a UNESCO World Heritage site. More than 50,000 plants thrive here, including many you’d never expect to find in dreary-gray England. For that, you have the climate-controlled Princess of Wales Conservatory to thank. The glasshouse is carved into zones: one is dedicated to carnivorous plants like Venus flytraps; another to dry tropics such as succulents and cactuses; and a third that is humid and tropical enough to grow Victoria amazonica, the world’s largest water lilies. The property also has a rock garden with a tiered waterfall and an arboretum with 14,000 trees, including giant redwoods and black locusts dating to the 18th century. For the ultimate immersion, head to the edge of the garden, where a 37-acre storybook forest meets the River Thames and an elevated trail snakes through a watercolorist’s palette of wildflowers. Visit Kew Gardens virtually. Photo by Danny Ye/Shutterstock Singapore Botanic Gardens are the first tropical botanic gardens recognized by UNESCO. Singapore Botanic Gardens Singapore The Singapore Botanic Gardens, the Lion City’s crown jewel, celebrates its 160th anniversary this year. It is the only tropical botanic garden on the UNESCO World Heritage list and the first UNESCO World Heritage site in Singapore. The 203-acre greenspace welcomes millions of visitors a year, many drawn by plentiful photo opps of lakeside gazebos, groves of wild fruit trees, the bonsai garden, and a perfumed grouping of frangipani. Of special note is the 7.4-acre National Orchid Garden—the largest of its kind, with more than 1,000 wild species and 2,000 hybrids, organized into color zones. Photo by Valeria Pautasso/Shutterstock Giant Amazonian lily pads at the Jardim Botânico Jardim Botânico Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio’s 350-acre Jardim Botânico, founded in 1808 by John, prince regent of the United Kingdom of Brazil and Portugal, has built a reputation as one of the finest tropical gardens on Earth. Of its 7,000-plus species of tropical plants, the vast majority are native to Brazil. And though it’s the garden’s Avenue of Royal Palms that surface repeatedly on Instagram, its rare bromeliads and traditional Japanese garden are not to be missed. Note to birders: Bring your binoculars because more than 100 species of fowl are known to shack up in this garden. Courtesy of the Arctic-Alpine Botanical Garden The Arctic-Alpine Botanical Garden showcases plants from some of the world’s most northern regions. Arctic-Alpine Botanical Garden Tromsø, Norway The Arctic-Alpine Botanical Garden, the world’s northernmost botanical garden, showcases traditional perennials and herbs from the tippy-top of Norway, plus a surprising array of plants from other continents. Part of the University of Tromsø, there are 25 collections in total, specializing in Arctic and Antarctic plants, as well as species native to the Himalayas, South America, and Africa. The garden is open year-round and free to visit, but most flowering takes place between May and October. In winter, BYO skis to experience the AABG’s evergreen shrubs and snow-capped rockscapes. Photo by Subodh Agnihotri/Shutterstock Get a different perspective on the plants at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden on the Centenary Tree Canopy Walkway, which towers 40 feet above ground. Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden Cape Town, South Africa It’s hard to beat a backdrop that includes Table Mountain National Park. Nestled into the eastern slopes of South Africa’s most iconic landmark, this world-renowned garden lives up to its hype: 1,305 acres with more than 7,000 species of plants, most of which are native to the Cape and southern Africa. Located eight miles from the heart of Cape Town, the 107-year-old Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden is blessed with postcard-worthy groupings of protea and cycads, hiking and mountain biking trails, expansive lawns for picnicking, and a 427-foot tree-top walkway that arcs gently above the arboretum’s canopy. Botanical gardens in the United States Photo by June Marie Sobrito/Shutterstock The NYBG was inspired by another garden on this list: Kew Gardens in England. New York Botanical Garden New York City