Xoco 449 North Clark Street

Mexican Street Food at Xoco Rick Bayless opened his upscale Mexican restaurants Frontera Grill and Topolobampo in the late 1980s and then won a litany of James Beard Awards, including Outstanding Restaurant (in 2007 and 2017). He took the top spot in the first season of Top Chef Masters in 2009, and then opened Xoco, a Mexican street-food stand next to his other two restaurants, creating a "Bayless block" at the corner of Clark and Illinois streets. Of the three Bayless restaurants, I would recommend Xoco (pronounced SHO-ko). If it's on the menu, have the torta with guacamole and bacon, and don’t leave before you try the churros and chocolate. There might be a long line to get in, but it’ll move fast, so stick around.