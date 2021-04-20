Where are you going?
Wolf Trap: National Park to the Performing Arts

1551 Trap Road
Website
Wolf Trap Vienna Virginia United States

Wolf Trap

Located about five miles west of Falls Church, America's only national park to the performing arts continues to host world-class performances of every genre since its creation in 1971. With an average of over 90 concerts from May to September, area residents and visitors are blessed to see the biggest names in music grace the stage of the 6,800-seat indoor/outdoor Filene Center. In addition, Wolf Trap holds indoor concerts at the nearby Barns, as well as educational programs and special events such as the International Children's Festival and the yearly Holiday Sing-A-Long.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

