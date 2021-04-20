Whip In
1950 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
| +1 512-442-5337
Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Wed 11am - 9pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 10pm
Whip In – South Asian Food Meets South Austin MoodsPart Tex-Indian restaurant, part brewpub, part music venue–Whip In is anything but ordinary. This former convenience store-turned-restaurant is where locals go for south Asian food with South Austin moods. This quirky stomping ground offers comfort food and a of 72 taps of curated, quality beer. Its house-made brand, Kamala Brewing, develops beers and ales that are specifically designed to complement the menu. Not a beer lover? Whip In has an exceptional wine menu too. All this combined live music and indie movie events make it a perfect hangout for travelers seeking an authentic Austin vibe. Image courtesy of Whip In.
A South Austin Institution
Whip In started as a convenience store in 1986, owned and operated by an Indian family, just an unassuming building along the interstate packed full of beer, wine, organic snacks, cigarettes, and incense. Over the years, the store expanded to include an Indian restaurant, beer bar, wine bar, and live-music venue. And yes, there is still a convenience store. The Whip In has over 70 beers on tap. The staff is well-educated and ready to help: Beer and wine events and tastings are held on a weekly basis. There is live music every night of the week and the cuisine is a delicious fusion of Texas and Indian. People come from all over Austin to visit this South Austin neighborhood hangout, and while regulars long for the old quiet days, the increased popularity doesn't seem to have put them off their seats at the bar.