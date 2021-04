Whip In started as a convenience store in 1986, owned and operated by an Indian family, just an unassuming building along the interstate packed full of beer, wine, organic snacks, cigarettes, and incense. Over the years, the store expanded to include an Indian restaurant, beer bar, wine bar, and live-music venue. And yes, there is still a convenience store. The Whip In has over 70 beers on tap. The staff is well-educated and ready to help: Beer and wine events and tastings are held on a weekly basis. There is live music every night of the week and the cuisine is a delicious fusion of Texas and Indian. People come from all over Austin to visit this South Austin neighborhood hangout, and while regulars long for the old quiet days, the increased popularity doesn't seem to have put them off their seats at the bar.