Washington Monument 2 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20024, USA

Washington Monumnet D.C.'s most recognized landmark—and the world's tallest freemasonry structure—transports visitors on a 70-second-long elevator ascent to its 500-foot observation deck. A National Park Service Ranger accompanies you and shares the history of this obelisk dedicated to the President and General who was regarded as "First in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen." Consider that at completion in 1884, only men were allowed to use the then-steam powered elevator because it was deemed to dangerous for women whose only option was to climb 897 steps to get to the top. Timed tickets are now required to enter and are available on a first come, first serve basis at the monument lodge located along 15th Street NW. Tip: although the ticket window opens at 8:30am, it's best to line up 1-2 hours early as tickets are usually gone by late morning.



Note: The monument is closed for renovations until early 2019.