Wasatch Crest Mountain Bike Trail

Wasatch Crest Trail for Mountain Biking
While there is a single 12.5-mile stretch of trail called the Wasatch Crest Trail, there are actually dozens of miles of additional paths connecting to it, allowing moutain-bike riders to choose their own adventure. The main trail itself runs roughly north to south, with a trailhead at one end of Mill Creek Canyon Road and the other at a switchback on Guardsman Pass Road between Solitude and Brighton. Side trails provide access down into Park City
, Park City Mountain (including Canyons), and Deer Valley. There are a number of shuttle services that will help riders connect point-to-point rides, while the more ambitious can tackle the larger loop rides. Naturally, out-and-back rides are always an option.