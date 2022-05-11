Leonardo Museum
Affectionately referred to as “the Leo,” this museum explores the intersection of art and science—much like its namesake, Leonardo da Vinci, did. Located downtown in what was once the Salt Lake City Public Library, the Leo is always humming with activity. The programs offered, such as Lego League and the Fix It Clinic, are designed to appeal to families, and After Dark activities, such as trivia night, are meant for adults. The exhibits are constantly revolving, so even locals make regular visits to learn more about flight, science, perception, and more, including a number of hands-on exhibits. The staff at the Leo believes everyone has a hidden genius.