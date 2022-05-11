Where are you going?
Leonardo Museum

209 E 500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA
Website
| +1 801-531-9800
Leonardo Museum Salt Lake City Utah United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Leonardo Museum

Affectionately referred to as “the Leo,” this museum explores the intersection of art and science—much like its namesake, Leonardo da Vinci, did. Located downtown in what was once the Salt Lake City Public Library, the Leo is always humming with activity. The programs offered, such as Lego League and the Fix It Clinic, are designed to appeal to families, and After Dark activities, such as trivia night, are meant for adults. The exhibits are constantly revolving, so even locals make regular visits to learn more about flight, science, perception, and more, including a number of hands-on exhibits. The staff at the Leo believes everyone has a hidden genius.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points
Frank Lloyd Wright Homes, Farm Stays, Glamping Sites—Airbnb’s New Search Categories Feature These Cool Listings
The Euro Is at $1.05—the Lowest It’s Been in Years
Japan Aims for June Reopening
