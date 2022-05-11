Where are you going?
City Creek Center

50 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA
+1 801-521-2012
City Creek Center Salt Lake City Utah United States

More info

Mon - Thur 10am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 9:30pm

City Creek Center

Spanning three city blocks in downtown Salt Lake City, the $1.5 billion commercial area opened in 2012 and blends high-end shopping with business offices, residential units, and tree-lined walkways centered on a simulated creek complete with fountains. The open-air architecture fills the walkways with natural light during the day and is well illuminated at night. A 15,000-square-foot retractable roof provides part of the area with some protection from precipitation. The mall includes more than 500,000 square feet of retail space anchored by a Nordstrom and Macy’s, and surrounded by more than 100 specialty shops.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

