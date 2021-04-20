The Grand America Hotel
555 Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA
| +1 801-258-6000
Photo courtesy of The Grand America Hotel
The Grand America HotelSituated on 10 acres in the heart of downtown, this 24-story hotel lives up to its name with 775 elegant guest rooms, appointed with handcrafted cherrywood Richelieu furnishings, floor-to-ceiling windows, Italian marble bathrooms, and spacious balconies. Public outdoor spaces include an immaculately manicured courtyard garden with a central fountain, a pretty-as-can-be terrace café serving house-made breads, and an outsize pool lined with loungers, all against a backdrop of classic white granite. To top it off, the hotel also features a colorful toy store with costumes galore, a jewel box of a sweets shop with macarons and other divine confections, and a men’s haberdashery. The lobby lounge hosts a live jazz band on weekend nights, and the staff tends to a crackling open fire during cool weather.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Grand America Hotel
The elegantly appointed Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City offers an afternoon tea on weekdays that's delightful for adults and kids alike. Aside from tea (or hot chocolate), you'll nibble on strawberries and cream, tea sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jams and an assortment of pastries. A harpist or pianist will be softly serenading the room. It's only $20, and a great way to gently introduce kids to "high society." The decorations around Christmas time are worth going for alone. Reservations necessary.