Current Fish & Oyster

279 E 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA
Website
| +1 801-326-3474
Current Fish & Oyster Salt Lake City Utah United States

More info

Sun 4pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm
Sat 4pm - 10pm

Current Fish & Oyster

The beauty of running a seafood restaurant that's not located near the sea is that there's no regional bias—and Current takes full advantage of this. Chef Alan Brines is able to draw inspiration from seafood meccas such as San Francisco, Boston, New Orleans, Seattle, and others. Located just east of downtown, the simple single-story brick building has been refurbished with a modern feel and can be rented out for private events. Current also hosts special events from time to time, including wine pairings from notable American winemakers.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

