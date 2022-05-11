Historic Trolley Square
Nestled off the southeast corner of downtown, Trolley Square boasts a history that goes back to 1908, though the use of the land it sits on goes back even further to when it was the designated fairgrounds of the territory. While the streetcar trolley system was dismantled in 1945, the trolley barns remained and were converted into a shopping center in 1972. Today, under the iconic red water tower, the mall houses more than two dozen shops, as well as a museum that preserves the deep history of the area. After the state of Utah added Trolley Square to its own registry of historical sites in 1973, the National Register of Historic Places followed suit in 1996.