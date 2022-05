Salt Lake City is less than one hour’s drive from the ski resorts around Park City . It is highly worthwhile to squeeze in a visit to the Mormons' Temple Square and the Church of the Latter Day Saints. Enthusiastic volunteers guide tours through the visitors’ center and the auditorium where the Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs its live weekly network broadcast, “Music and the Spoken Word”. The 360 person choir has broadcast live continuously since 1929. The half-hour program airs on Sunday mornings at 9:30 AM and you can go in jeans, or even ski clothes, as long as you are quiet, sit still and don’t take photos while the cameras are rolling. It is beautiful to settle into the pews, watch the Disney-esque lights bathe the hall, and listen to the chorus of forceful voices.