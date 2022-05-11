Temple Square
50 N Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84150, USA
| +1 801-531-1000
Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve Inc. IRI
Temple SquareThere’s no denying the influence of the Mormon faith in Salt Lake City. In 1847, the then-president of the Latter-day Saints, Brigham Young, stood in the desert landscape of the Salt Valley and declared that this was the place where he and his people would build their temple. Once the city was surveyed, Temple Square measured 10 acres. Today the beautiful compound attracts 3 million to 5 million visitors a year. They come to see the intricate architecture and decor of the temple itself, stroll the manicured grounds, and enjoy the concerts and other events held there. (The square has two visitor centers to accommodate guests.) Over the holiday season, Temple Square is decorated with more than 100,000 lights.
almost 8 years ago
Skiing in God's Country
Salt Lake City is less than one hour’s drive from the ski resorts around Park City. It is highly worthwhile to squeeze in a visit to the Mormons' Temple Square and the Church of the Latter Day Saints. Enthusiastic volunteers guide tours through the visitors’ center and the auditorium where the Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs its live weekly network broadcast, “Music and the Spoken Word”. The 360 person choir has broadcast live continuously since 1929. The half-hour program airs on Sunday mornings at 9:30 AM and you can go in jeans, or even ski clothes, as long as you are quiet, sit still and don’t take photos while the cameras are rolling. It is beautiful to settle into the pews, watch the Disney-esque lights bathe the hall, and listen to the chorus of forceful voices.
almost 8 years ago
Temple at Night
The temple looks most regal at night.
over 7 years ago
Inspirational!
Lots to do and see at the heart of the Mormon Church in Salt Lake City. If you are not put off by missionaries trying to convert you to their faith, make it your mission to enter the visitor center at the Mormon Temple. The statute of Christ is reverent, awe inspiring and reason for pause.