Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater is a relative newcomer to Salt Lake City
's cultural scene, one that has added a vibrant new space for the performing arts. Its opening in 2016 was the result of grassroots participation: The architects invited the public to sit down with them and help shape the kinds of performance spaces the community needed. The 2,500-seat Delta Performance hall hosts everything from Broadway musicals to concerts to spoken-word events; the 150-seat Regent Street Black Box was designed to be a blank canvas, easily adaptable to myriad uses; and the outdoor McCarthy Plaza hosts music, parties, and other events. There’s no need to pack a lunch or dinner—the in-house Encore Bistro is a key part of the experience.