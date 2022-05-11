Salt Lake City Public Library 210 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA

Photo courtesy of BellaOra Studios/Salt Lake City Public Library

Salt Lake City Public Library While the Salt Lake City Public Library system includes eight locations around the valley, downtown hosts what is clearly the flagship building: a six-story, 240,000-square-feet structure housing more than 500,000 books and other items available for checkout or browsing on site. The award-winning modernist building is the work of internationally renowned architect Moshe Safdie, who has designed dozens of buildings around the world including the Skirball Cultural Center, in Los Angeles, and the Peabody Essex Museum, in Salem, Massachusetts. The library hosts a number of shops on the ground floor, which opens to plaza space above the walkway along a curved wall. There are ample seating spaces, including a ground-level amphitheater and a rooftop garden with a 360-degree view of the surrounding city, with the beautiful Wasatch mountain range to the east.