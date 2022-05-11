Where are you going?
Tucked into the old Union Pacific Railroad building, the Depot is a fun, intimate 1,200-seat concert venue with an open floor plan and a second-story balcony that surrounds the main space below and provides great views onto the stage. There’s a plenty of room to dance as the spirit moves you, and if you need refreshments, there’s a bar on both floors. The Depot also rents out rooms for social gatherings, parties, and events, including areas with an elevated view into downtown Salt Lake City, perfect for hosting VIP-style private dinners. The Depot also manages the 7,225-square-foot Grand Hall, which was once the main room of the train station.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

